

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





They're the rock stars of science and astronomy, but perhaps none shone so brightly as astronaut Dave Williams.

A member of two shuttle missions, and the astronaut who holds the Canadian record for the longest space walk, Williams was the featured guest at this year's edition of Space Day at Western University.

The event comes amid the excitement of astronaut David Saint-Jacques on Monday becoming only the fourth Canadian to complete a space walk.

“It was a really big deal and any time you have a Canadian astronaut participating in a space walk it’s really an incredible opportunity,” says Williams.

The event was also abuzz with talk of the black hole.

Researchers this week announced the first ever images of a black hole.

It’s something scientists like Western's Sara Gallagher never imagined would happen in her lifetime.

“It’s just a fantastic story of creativity and innovation and also just lots and lots of hard work,” she says.