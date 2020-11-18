LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police have charged a 20-year-old man following an assault that left another young man injured.

Around 11:10 p.m. Monday police responded to the 800-block of Michigan Avenue for a reported assault.

When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old suffering from injuries inflicted by a large sharp object.

Police did not provide specifics on what the object was but did say that the victim required medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation police determined that the victim and suspect were known to each other and that the assault was part of an ongoing conflict between the two.

A 20-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.