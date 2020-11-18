LONDON, ONT. -- A joyride left Delhi, Ont. with a bill for $4,000 in damages after someone did donuts in soccer fields off Main Street.

Sometime over the weekend, someone drove a vehicle onto the soccer fields and did donuts, which left extensive damage according to provincial police.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to contact them in the hopes something or someone was captured on video.

This is just the latest instance of vandalism with a vehicle in recent weeks for Norfolk County.

On Nov. 10, extensive damage was found at Greenwood Cemetery in Waterford after someone drove through the grounds.

That was the third time the cemetery had been hit, and the second time in November alone.

While there are similarities to all cases, Constable Ed Sanchuk with Norfolk OPP says, “there is no indication that the incidents in Waterford and Delhi are related.”

In all cases police are continuing to investigate.