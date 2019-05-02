

CTV London





Police are asking for public help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an east London variety store.

According to investigators, the robbery happened around 5 a.m. Monday at a convenience store in the Bellwood Plaza at 900 Oxford Street East.

A suspect wearing a distinctive black and blue motorcycle helmet reportedly entered the store then produced a gun and demanded money before fleeing on an orange scooter.

The clerk was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.