Armed robbery suspect photos released by London police
London police released these images of a suspect sought in an armed robbery of a variety store on Monday, April 29, 2019.
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 12:04PM EDT
Police are asking for public help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an east London variety store.
According to investigators, the robbery happened around 5 a.m. Monday at a convenience store in the Bellwood Plaza at 900 Oxford Street East.
A suspect wearing a distinctive black and blue motorcycle helmet reportedly entered the store then produced a gun and demanded money before fleeing on an orange scooter.
The clerk was not injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.