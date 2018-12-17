

London police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in relation to a carjacking in September.

Police are now looking for 26-year-old Nicholas White of London for one count of armed robbery.

Three months ago, police received a 911 call after a man approached a woman, produced a knife, and stole her vehicle.

The car was later located abandoned on Belgrave Avenue after the driver fled the vehicle on foot. The suspect was never located.