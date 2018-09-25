

CTV London





A suspect remains at large following a carjacking Tuesday morning.

Police say a man approached a woman, pulled out a knife and stole her vehicle around 10 a.m. in the area of Baseline Road and Cathcart Street.

The victim was not injured.

It was abandoned on Belgrave Avenue and the suspect fled on foot.

He is described as white with a thin build, in his 20s, with light brown hair and multiple tattoos. The suspect was believed to be wearing a dark-coloured sweater or hoodie.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.