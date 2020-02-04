LONDON, ONT -- The bill for the cyber-attack against the city of Woodstock has now surpassed $1-million.

Woodstock city council is being advised to dip into its hydro reserve fund for an additional $370,000 to cover the costs of a recent cyber-attack.

The attack last September has already cost close $700,000 and most of the additional costs are to cover professional services and hardware for the Woodstock Police Service.

Most of those initial costs were to rebuild the computer network and restore critical data after the city chose not to pay the ransom.

During the incident, city staff lost access to critical computer systems for several days, but data was preserved on a tape-based backup system.