Three southwestern Ontario hospitals are among those that will get some of the $175 million announced by the province for repairs and upgrades to 128 hospitals.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton said in a release, "This is an important announcement...Our hospitals need upgrades, repair and maintenance. This funding will go a long way to improving care in Southwestern Ontario.”

Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital will get $3.3 million, while the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's two sites will share $1.8 million and Four Counties Health Services Corporation in Newbury, Ont. will receive just over $596,000.

The funding is being provided through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund. McNaughton calls the support for local hospitals a win for the region.

The funding is expected to be used to address urgent issues including, "upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, heating and air conditioning systems, fire alarms and back-up generators."