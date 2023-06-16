Another wind turbine bursts out in flames

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway

    A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver