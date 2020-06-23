LONDON, ONT. -- For the second time in four days, a hiker had to be rescued after falling from a cliff at Eugenia Falls Conservation Area.

On Friday, emergency crews were called to assist a hiker who fell several metres at the Grey Highlands location.

The unidentified male was air lifted to a regional hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Just three days prior, a youth had to be rescued after he lost his footing and fell down the rock face into a cavern below.

The rescue took several hours, but the boy was reached and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

After that incident, the property was closed by Grey Sauble Conservation Authority.

Police issued the hikers involved in the Friday incident provincial offence notices for trespassing.

OPP want to remind all hikers the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area remains closed to the public and trespassers will be charged.