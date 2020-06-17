MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- It took several hours for emergency crews to rescue a youth who fell off a cliff at Eugenia Falls Conservation Area north of Flesherton, Ont. on Tuesday.

Grey Bruce OPP, paramedics and firefighters from Grey Highlands and Blue Mountain responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the youth was walking with friends when he lost his footing and fell down a rock face into a cavern below.

It took emergency crews several hours to navigate the steep cliffs to reach the youth.

Fantastic display of teamwork by @GreyParamedics @OPP_WR @bmfire @MGH_Fire with the safe removal of an injured youth from the bottom of Eugenia Falls.

A very real reminder that serious accidents can happen quickly, please observe the posted signs and stay on the marked trails. pic.twitter.com/xb9ifbeV6t — Grey Highlands Fire (@MGH_Fire) June 17, 2020

He was transported to hospital with minor injuries, including a broken leg.

In separate incidents three years ago, one man died and a woman suffered life-altering injuries, both after falling from cliffs at the conservation area.

Grey Bruce OPP are reminding all hikers to stay on marked trails and walkways.

However, the incident has prompted the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority to close the park for the time being.