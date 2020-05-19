LONDON, ONT -- Thousands of students, parents, teachers, and administration across London are waiting to hear the fate of the school year.

Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s education minister, is expected to make the announcement early Tuesday afternoon during the Premier’s daily press conference.

Schools across the province have been closed since March 13, and for the past several weeks London’s two biggest school boards have joined the rest of the province in providing education online.

By the end of April more than 12,000 devices had been issued to students and families across the Thames Valley District School Board.

Today families will find out if the current model of homeschooling will remain in place for the rest of the year.

Provinces have taken different approaches to schooling since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Alberta announced the indefinite closure of its school system until September.

In Nova Scotia schools were closed for the rest of the year and the school year is slated to end early on June 5.

In British Columbia elementary schools are reopening in June on a voluntary basis. Students from Kindergarten to Grade 5 are welcomed back on a 50 per cent basis, while Grade 6 and 7s return for one day a week.

Quebec has already opened its schools with a maximum of 15 students per classroom for daycares and elementary schools in some areas. Attendance is also not mandatory.

Tuesday’s news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Minister of Health Christine Elliott will also be in attendance.