Animal cruelty case being investigated in Aylmer

Aylmer police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a grisly discovery on Dufferin Street.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, a man called to notify officers he found four dead ducks, strategically placed about 35 to 50 ft. apart.

According to police, the ducks had their necks broken.

The area was canvassed for information and video surveillance and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-773-3146 or Crimestoppers at; 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.