LONDON, ONT. -- After a cooler start to the month of May the London region is about to get a good dose of vitamin D.

As of Thursday morning Environment Canada is calling for seven days in row of either sunshine or a mix of sun and clouds.

The temperatures will equally reflect the niceness of the forecast with each day being in the high teens or low twenties.

It started Wednesday when temperatures climbed to the mid-teens and the sunny skies opened up.

On Thursday that sunshine continues with a high of 19 degrees.

Friday will be even warmer with a high of 22 degrees and clear skies.

Meanwhile the weekend promises to be pleasant with a high of 19 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday will see temperatures around 22 degrees with mostly sunny skies.