An elderly woman has died after a fire in Sarnia

One person has died after a fire in Sarnia.

Crews were called to an apartment building on Afton Drive near Murphy Road around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday for report of an “activated alarm.”

When firefighters arrived they found light smoke in the hallway on the main floor of the five-storey building.

According to police, fire was discovered in one of the units and was confined to the furniture in the living room.

This blaze was quickly brought under control and according to Sarnia fiire, an elderly female was found deceased in the residence.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which is not suspicious and damage is estimated at $100,000.