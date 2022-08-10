Alliance Hockey evaluating maltreatment policy in wake of Hockey Canada scandal

Alliance Hockey leadership says the minor hockey organization is evaluating its maltreatment policy, introduced last season, in the wake of the scandal plaguing the sport’s national governing body.

The policy included an entirely new section in the rule book, cracking down on disrespectful or harassing behaviour, including bullying and racial abuse.

"The next step is to work on it over the summer," says Tony Martindale, Alliance Hockey’s executive director. "[We’ll] meet with the other member parties of the OHF, and look at what we learned from this past year and then implement it for the upcoming season."

The maltreatment policy focuses primarily on on-ice behaviour, but Martindale says this is not the final version. It will be updated based on other Ontario hockey associations' feedback.

For example, the current policy includes a section prohibiting discrimination based on race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation, but there is no mention of sexual assault or consent. Much of the turmoil currently surrounding Hockey Canada stems from years of sexual assault allegations and quiet settlements.

"As we move forward and meet with other member partners, those are all things we’re looking at as part of the maltreatment policy," says Martindale.

Last season’s program included mandatory seminars for head coaches and referees, according to Martindale. Those are expected to continue in some form this season.

"We want to make sure that we are changing the culture," says Martindale. "We’re doing the best we can to develop good people."