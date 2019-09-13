Friday night's events at Airshow London have all been cancelled due to a poor weather forecast that is calling for thunderstorms across the region.

Events had been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., but organizers say safety for visitors and performers is their priority.

In a statement the organization said, "though it is a disappointing decision to make, it is the correct one."

All events planned for Saturday and Sunday are going ahead as planned with sunny skies in the forecast.

Updates on cancellations and schedules are available on the Airshow London website.

Ticketholders can find details on ticket refunds and passes here.