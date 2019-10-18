LONDON, Ont. - A fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Union Road has shut down all eastbound lanes of the highway west of London.

All lanes have been closed from Union to Iona Road and there is a heavy traffic backup in the westbound lanes.

The crash, which happened late Friday morning, involves a transport truck and four other vehicles, according to police.

OPP say one person has died and three people were taken to hospital, including one person who was airlifted for treatment.

No futher details on injuries have been released.

Provincial police are warning that delays could be lengthy and detours around the scene are in place.

Crash on 401, near Iona. Multiple vehicles, Ornge ambulance was on scene. pic.twitter.com/hYt4xUzpvJ — Marek Sutherland (@MarekCTV) October 18, 2019