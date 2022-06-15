Afternoon collision leaves one deceased in Sarnia, Ont.

One person is dead following a collision involving four vehicles in Sarnia Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, the intersection of London Line and Blackwell Side Road is closed while police investigate the accident.

Two other people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

It’s not clear when the intersection will reopen, and as of 7:00 p.m., the road remained closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of London Line between Airport Road and Exmouth Street.