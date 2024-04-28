Advocate for injured workers honoured with Lifetime Activism Award on National Day of Mourning

It’s been 25 years since Kevin Jones was injured while employed at a factory building transport trailers.

He spent most of his work days bent over.

“There was repetitive strain, motion muscles, skeletal tearing, and nerve pain in my neck, shoulders and upper back,” explained Jones, 51, of London, Ont.

His injuries were hidden, and he worked for 11 months before his company filed an injured worker claim.

“They didn’t take me off work, and instead gave me light duties, but it doesn’t fix you,” said Jones.

Eventually he was sent to hospital, but for one-and-a-half years, he didn’t have any treatment because he said “the company didn’t want to pay me good money for light duties.”

More than two decades later, he’s still in pain, and doesn’t sleep well.

However if you’ve been to Victoria Park, or any major event recently, you’ve likely seen Jones set up with signs that read ‘"Keep the Focus on Injured Workers" or "Occupy WSIB Everywhere."

A certificate presented to Kevin Jones by the London and District Labour Council in London, Ont. on April 28, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Activism is therapy for me because it gets me out of the house,” said Jones, who estimates he protests approximately 50 times a year, or 100 hours.

“I talk to five-to-10 people every time I go. We have conversations and about the different issues, and a lot of them are family members or the injured workers themselves, even some of the homeless communities. I've learned I've built up empathy and understanding and I don't judge them because that could be me,” he explained.

Jones was honoured with the Lifetime Activism Award by the London and District Labour Council (LDLC) on Sunday during the National Day of Mourning.

The day is dedicated to remembering and honouring workers who have lost their lives, suffered injuries or fallen due to workplace-related hazards and occupational exposures.

“He’s an incredible and long-time force in this community,” said Patti Dalton, president of the LDLC. “His activism and work is engraved in his heart and soul everyday. He’s in pain as an injured worker, and does incredible work all the time.”

Across this province and country this week, Dalton said labour councils are saying “Enough is enough.”

Kevin Jones spends approximately 50 days a year protesting to keep the focus on injured workers. He is picture here London, Ont.'s Victoria Park on Nov. 5, 2022. (Marek Sutherland CTV News London)

She said statistics show in 2023 there were 269 workers who died at work in Ontario.

“We are here today to renew our commitment to the collective fight to mourn for the dead, and fight for the living,” Dalton told a small crowd at an indoor ceremony in London. “Our efforts, our struggle, our voices can literally save lives.”

Jones said he spends 95 per cent of his day alone, and a story from someone in a similar position is why he keeps setting up and spreading his message.

“A man told me he didn't commit suicide because of the work I was doing,” Jones said. “Our Facebook groups provided an outlet for people to talk to each other. I didn't think I did anything special but he said he wanted to thank me for that. He said because he felt there was hope out there.”

Jones added he didn’t have a computer for a decade after his injury, and doesn’t use a cell phone, and said he was in serious isolation.

A man of few words, Jones reluctantly accepted the honour given to him by the LDLC. He ended his short acceptance speech with, “Keep up the fight and keep going!”

Despite being in a constant state of pain, there is no doubt he will.

Attendees of the National Day of Mourning ceremony in London, Ont. wore these arm bands on April 28, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)