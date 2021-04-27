LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Aylmer Ont. have laid additional charges related to large indoor service held at the Church of God Restoration on Sunday.

Police have not released the names of those charged, instead they have released their age, gender, and place of residence.

Among those charged are two residents from Aylmer, a 60-year-old from Pelham, Ont., a 63-year-old from Perth, Ont., a 36-year-old from Sterling, Ont., and a 38-year-old from London, Ont.

All six individuals have been charged with Individual – fail to comply with a section 7.0.2 order contrary to the Re-opening Act of Ontario.

A 52-year-old woman from Shakespeare turned herself into police after she was wanted for Obstructing Police in a incident following the service.

On Sunday dozens of people were inside the church without masks and without social distancing.

Roughly 200 cars were seen in the parking lot.

During the service appearances were made by Independent MPP Randy Hillier and Independent MP Derek Sloan.

Kristen Nagel was also in attendance. She was terminated with cause from working as a neonatal nurse back in November for organizing and attending anti-lockdown protests in Canada and America.

A 20-year-old from Perth East Township was charged with obstructing police and a 58-year-old male from Perth East Township was charged with assault after he allegedly aggressively charged at a reporter.

With files from CTV London's Jordyn Read, Sean Irvine, and Justin Zadorsky.