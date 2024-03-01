LONDON
London

    • 'Active investigation' ongoing in Sarnia

    Sarnia police have taken one person in custody as part of an investigation at a motel on London Line. Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Sarnia police have taken one person in custody as part of an investigation at a motel on London Line. Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Share

    Sarnia police remain on the scene of a weapons related call Thursday at a motel on London Line.

    Two units appear to be the focus of their investigation, and are taped off with yellow police tape.

    The Sarnia Police Forensics Unit is on scene as investigators take photographs.

    Police have released minimal information at this time and say it is because it is still an active investigation. 

    Sarnia police remain on scene of an investigation at a motel on London Line on March 1, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News