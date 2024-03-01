'Active investigation' ongoing in Sarnia

Sarnia police remain on the scene of a weapons related call Thursday at a motel on London Line.

Two units appear to be the focus of their investigation, and are taped off with yellow police tape.

The Sarnia Police Forensics Unit is on scene as investigators take photographs.

Police have released minimal information at this time and say it is because it is still an active investigation.

Sarnia police remain on scene of an investigation at a motel on London Line on March 1, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)