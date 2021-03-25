LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police say an ongoing investigation in an area of Meaford, Ont. during which residents were being asked to stay clear has been resolved.

Police did not say what the nature of the investigation was.

Around 12 p.m. officers responded to what they called an "incident" on Victoria Street, prompting an increased police presence in the area.

Police were asking residents to stay clear, but have since said the situation is resolved and there is no threat to public safety.