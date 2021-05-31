LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday as active cases continue to decline.

The new cases brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 12,231, with 11,752 recoveries and 219 deaths.

That means that active cases have dropped below 300 to 260.

There are 3,030 cases with a confirmed variant and another 375 with a mutation-positive sample.

The decline in active cases follows a trend over the past several days.

The region has also seen daily cases below 50 for nine straight days.

The London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 30 inpatients with COVID-19, 11 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit. Of the total number of inpatients, fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU were transfers from another region.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at long-term care or retirement facilities. A third was declared over on Friday.

There is one ongoing outbreak in a childcare setting.

Meanwhile the province announced last week that residents 80 and older would be able to rebook second dose appointments for earlier than the four-month mark, however the MLHU says they are not able to do so until next week due to supply concerns.

As of May 22, 251,287 doses have been administered in the region.

Here is how the numbers break down for other regional health units:

Elgin-Oxford – 26 new, 52 active, 3,791 total, 3,659 resolved, 80 deaths, 788 variants

Grey-Bruce –six active, 1,342 total, 1,327 resolved, seven deaths, 384 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 11 new, 47 active, 2,646 total, 2,548 resolved, 45 deaths

Huron-Perth –47 active, 1,816 total, 1,712 resolved, 57 deaths, 270 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 37 active, 3,463 total, 3,366 resolved, 60 deaths, 565 variants - an update has not been released since Friday

Ontario reported fewer than 1,000 cases for the first time in nearly three months on Monday.

Health officials logged 916 new COVID-19 cases which is the lowest number of new infections in a single day since Feb. 17.