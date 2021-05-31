LONDON, ONT. -- A limited supply of vaccines is causing the Middlsex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to delay when they will start taking rebookings for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those 80 and older.

As of today the province has opened up accelerated second doses for those 80 plus however the MLHU says they are not yet in a position to do so.

"The province indicated those 80 years of age and older could begin re-scheduling their second doze appointments as early as this morning, given that some health units have more vaccine supply than needed for those seeking first doses in their areas. That is not the case in Middlesex and London, when most vaccine appointments continue to be first doses," read a statement releases from the health unit Monday morning.

Many residents already have an appointment for a second dose, the accelerated process is in place to allow those to possibly get their second shot sooner than the original four month plan.

Several viewers reported that they were unable to get through to the health unit this morning believing they could begin rebooking.

One caller to CTV News who wished to remain anonymous said they were told that it could a few days before appointments would be made available.

On Monday the health unit confirmed they will begin taking rebookings on June 7.

On Friday the province announced that appointments for accelerated doses would become available Monday morning.

It means that second doses are theoretically available sooner than the original four month plan issued by the provine earlier this year.

In response to the move the health unit said they were working on a plan to accommodate the change in direction.

In recent weeks officials with the MLHU said they have plenty of capacity but have been working with limited vaccine supply.

To see who is currently on the health unit’s list follow this link.

On May 19 it was reported that the MLHU would not receive additional supply after a pitch was made to the province, meaning the local supply remains limited.