LONDON, ONT. -- The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court this morning.

Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple's son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.

The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.

If you need mental health help in the wake of the London, Ont. vehicle attack, support and resources are available here.