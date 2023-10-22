Accused in London, Ont. truck attack had 'nothing but time' to change his story: Crown attorney

WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers

The prosecution has finished their cross-examination of Nathaniel Veltman in the ongoing murder trial taking place in Windsor, Ont.

It is in relation to the June 6, 2021 deaths of four members of the Afzaal family and injury to a little boy in London.

Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah were all killed while a nine year old survived his injuries.

Veltman, 22, has already admitted in court he drove his truck into the family while they waited to cross the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road, but has pleaded not guilty to four terrorism-motivated first-degree murder charges and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

Over the course of his seven days testifying in his own defence, Veltman has denied his actions were motivated by any political or ideological beliefs.

He now denies most of what he told police less than 24 hours after the attack.

"Mr. Veltman, the only reason that your story has changed in court during this trial, versus what you told Detective Bourdeau is because it no longer feels 'worth it' anymore does it?" assistant Crown attorney Jennifer Moser suggested Monday.

"No that's not the case," Veltman replied.

The jury has already seen and heard Veltman tell police he struck the family to “avenge” alleged minority on white crimes that he believed were being unreported by the mainstream media.

While testifying at trial, Veltman denied much of what he told police, and called his justifications “excuses,” “loose talk,” and efforts to “shift the blame.”

He also told the jury at the last second before hitting the family, he tried to steer to the left away from them, but “it was too late.”

Moser disputed the assertion by showing the jury the tire tracks clearly going up onto the sidewalk, the fact the brake was never applied, the accelerator was depressed “100 per cent” for four seconds before impact, and that the front-end damage is heaviest on the left-hand side of Veltman’s truck.

Moser also had Veltman confirm the first time he mentioned this was on Sept. 23, 2023 in an appointment with his psychologist — 12 days after the video of the attack was shown to the jury.

"You turned to the left sir, in order to hit all five members of the family with your truck," Moser suggested to Veltman, which he vehemently denied.

"You didn't feel the need to stop to render assistance to help any of those human beings?" Moser asked.

"Obviously looking back, I should have but the shock and the horror took over," Veltman said.

Veltman continued to deny he planned the attack for months, that he wanted to send a message to the Muslim community, and that he hoped to inspire others to act.

This is in complete contrast to what he told police over two video-taped statements with London Police Service Det. Micah Bourdeau on June 7, 2021.

MOSER'S FINAL CROSS EXAMINATION

Moser: "I’m going to suggest that brutally murdering this beautiful family and seriously hurting and orphaning a small boy, now, to you, seems like a pointless and horrific act."

Veltman: "I recognize it as being immoral and horrible but I'm not sure…”

Moser: "The Crown suggestion sir is that because you've had nothing but time to think about what you did on June 6, 2021, you've come up with this new version to help yourself live with what you did to this family."

Veltman: "No, I accept whatever happens."

JUDGE’S INSTRUCTIONS ON TESTIMONY VERSUS STATEMENTS

Justice Renee Pomerance presented the jury with two mid-trial instructions on Monday pertaining to how they are to consider the difference between Veltman’s testimony at trial versus his statements to police and his alleged statements to Dr. Julian Gojer.

“As it relates to statements to Dr. Gojer, those statements are not admissible for their truths,” Pomerance said.

She explained to the jury the statements contained in the doctors’ report can only be used as evidence if Veltman adopted certain statements; most of which he did not.

Veltman testified he didn’t recall saying many of the alleged statements in his appointments with Dr. Gojer. He believed they were summaries, not direct quotes.

The difference Pomerance told the jury, is the police statements can be used for their “truths” as “evidence of what really happened and what Mr. Veltman really thought.”

She reminded them however, if there were differences or “inconsistencies” between testimony and previous statements, its up to the jury to decide what weight, if any, they give the statements and testimony during their deliberations.

The trial will continue Tuesday.