    • Above seasonal temperatures continue through weekend

    A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Melissa Beimers) A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Melissa Beimers)
    Mainly sunny conditions are expected Sunday, but there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a high reaching 27 degrees, feeling more like 31.

    There is a risk of thunderstorm Sunday night with a low of 13 degrees.

    Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high of 29 degrees.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 27. Humidex 31.

    Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low 13.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 27.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 20.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

