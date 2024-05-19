Above seasonal temperatures continue through weekend

Mainly sunny conditions are expected Sunday, but there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a high reaching 27 degrees, feeling more like 31.

There is a risk of thunderstorm Sunday night with a low of 13 degrees.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high of 29 degrees.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 27. Humidex 31.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low 13.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 27.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 20.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.