LONDON, ONT. -- A Walkerton, Ont. man is half-a-million dollars richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize draw.

Lynval Baylis won the $500,000 in the Nov. 26 draw.

Speaking to OLG representatives when picking up his cheque in Toronto, Ont. he said, "When I scanned my ticket, I couldn't believe it."

The 50-year-old is a poultry barn worker and plans to buy a house and share his windfall with his family.

He added, "It's amazing...Winning is a life changing experience."

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Yonge Street in Walkerton.