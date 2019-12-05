A Walkerton man says his $500K lotto win is 'life-changing'
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 2:48PM EST
Lynval Baylis of Walkerton, Ont. picks up his lottery winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Source: OLG)
LONDON, ONT. -- A Walkerton, Ont. man is half-a-million dollars richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize draw.
Lynval Baylis won the $500,000 in the Nov. 26 draw.
Speaking to OLG representatives when picking up his cheque in Toronto, Ont. he said, "When I scanned my ticket, I couldn't believe it."
The 50-year-old is a poultry barn worker and plans to buy a house and share his windfall with his family.
He added, "It's amazing...Winning is a life changing experience."
The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Yonge Street in Walkerton.