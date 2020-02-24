LONDON, ONT -- A fire has torn through the Thorndale Community Centre overnight leaving little left but smoldering rubble.

According to Thames Centre Fire Chief Ken Armstrong the Community Centre is a total loss adding that when crews arrived on scene around 2:40 a.m. fire could be seen coming from the roof.

"Luckily there was no one in the building at the time of the fire," said Mayor Alison Warwick.

Fire crews remain on scene Monday morning, while heavy machinery was brought it to tear down sections of the building.

For more pictures of the fire and destruction follow this link to our photo gallery.

As news spread residents began reacting to the loss of the centre.

"A sad day for Thorndale," wrote Owen Poel on Facebook. " Baby showers, spelling bees, dinners, bingo, performances, pie auctions, ambassador competitions, and the list goes on. Every year of my life has memories made in that old hall."

Crews from Dorchester were also called in to help fight the blaze overnight.

Residents reported as early as 2:30 a.m. that the building was engulfed in flames.

A cause has not been determined at this time, meanwhile no injuries have been reported.

The exact number in damages has also not been released.

The OFM has been notified but will not be attending. According the OPP the fire has not been deemed suspicious.

A second structure fire was reported just after 7 a.m. in Thames Centre which required some Thorndale units to head to that area, reports from that scene say the fire was in a shed at a rural property.

That fire was quickly knocked down and crews have cleared the area.