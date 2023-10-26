A 'mild' Friday before cold front brings cool temperatures to the area

A few showers are expected Friday morning with winds picking up out of the southwest through the day.

The rain is expected to end by the afternoon with a high of 22C.

“This is in advance of a cold front that will be pushing in Friday night into Saturday and temperatures will drop off before the weekend,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

We could see some more rain Friday night with a low of 15C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday: Rain. High 8.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.