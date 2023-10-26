LONDON
London

    • A 'mild' Friday before cold front brings cool temperatures to the area

    A few showers are expected Friday morning with winds picking up out of the southwest through the day.

    The rain is expected to end by the afternoon with a high of 22C.

    “This is in advance of a cold front that will be pushing in Friday night into Saturday and temperatures will drop off before the weekend,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    We could see some more rain Friday night with a low of 15C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

    Sunday: Rain. High 8.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News