A break from the snow with chance of showers in London region

Now that all the watches, warnings and weather advisories have come to an end, the region can expect a bit of a warm up starting Thursday.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, the lake-effect snow takes a break in advance of our next system.

“The next system will arrive from the south, southwest with cloud cover and moisture streaming towards the lower Great Lakes as we head into Friday... possibility of some mixed precipitation associated with it. Rain is expected along the northern shoreline of Lake Erie. That system will be pushing through the region Friday into Saturday,” said Atchison.

Temperatures over the next several days will be closer to where we should be this time of year, around the 3 C mark and lows of -4 C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 this morning

Thursday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 early this evening then becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

Friday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. High plus 4.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.