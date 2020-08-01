LONDON, ONT. -- Southwest Public Health, which covers Elgin and Oxford Counties is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

There are currently 152 cumulative confirmed cases across the two counties and 59 confirmed ongoing cases.

There are no new deaths being reported, as it remains at five.

The majority of the cases reside in Aylmer with 32.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a solitary new case of coronavirus in the region Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 675 with 586 resolved cases.

The death toll from the virus remains at 57 in the region.

Meanwhile, London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres will maintain their regular hours throughout the long weekend.

The Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Oakridge Arena facility will be closed Saturday and Sunday, but will reopen on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.