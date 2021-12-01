8-year-old dead, Girl Guides' members among pedestrians struck in London, Ont.

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Police in London, Ont. say an eight-year-old girl has died following a pedestrian crash in the city on Tuesday night.



So far no one has been arrested and no charges have been laid, but police said a 76-year-old female driver was involved and remained at the scene.



Police say the driver was westbound on Riverside Drive at Wonderland Road when she struck another vehicle at the light, and may have struck a second vehicle, before continuing through the intersection and hitting a light standard, tree and then pedestrians.



Eleven pedestrians were injured, ranging in age from six to 30, with injuries from minor to life-threatening as a result of the crash in the city's west end.



Girl Guides of Canada have confirmed a number of their members were involved in the collision.



In a statement they said, "Girl Guides of Canada is in contact with local volunteers to provide any support we can and we will help London Police Service in any way possible in their investigation."



More details to come in this developing story.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell