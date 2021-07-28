MITCHELL, ONT. -- Harry Norris started walking on March 13, 2020, and he hasn’t stopped since.

“I couldn’t go and play badminton three times a week or go to the local gym, so I started walking,” says Norris.

The soon to be 76-year-old Mitchell grandfather has been walking around his hometown for the past 475 days straight.

He started with the goal of walking the 4,600 kilometres to and from his daughter’s home in Texas by Christmas.

Once he’d accomplished that, he thought he’d hit March, and stop. But once he hit that target, it was only another 2,000 kilometres to walk all the way across Canada, a goal he hit on Canada Day.

“It felt good. I felt the best because my health was good. No issues with my knees, or hips, or whatever, and just getting out there consecutively for those 475 days in all kinds of weather. It can be tough on those -20 days and those +30 days, but you still do it, and I’m pleased to accomplish that,” says Norris, who turns 76 in August.

All told, Norris has walked over 8,200 kilometres since last March.

Part of his inspiration to keep going comes from Jesse’s Journey, and his friend John Davidson, who walked across Canada 23 years ago.

“I still have the hat he gave me in Calgary in 1998, when two friends and I went out to Calgary and walked with John for four days. I really appreciated the inspiration he’s provided over the years,” says Norris.

It’s now Norris’ turn to inspire, as the Perth County senior proves age is no obstacle.

“I’m still walking now. I’m not going to stop. I’m just going to keep walking. Every day is another 10 or 11 miles,” he says.