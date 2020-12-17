Advertisement
55 firefighters battle massive house fire in Chatham-Kent
A house is engulfed by flames on Pain Court Line in Chatham-Kent on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- No one was injured after a large home went up in flames on Pain Court Line in Chatham-Kent.
The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. in the area of St. Bernadette Street and Bear Line.
Residents in the area were asked to close all windows and doors due to a large amount of smoke coming from the fire.
Crews were challenged with snow and high winds while trying to battle the blaze.
A total of 55 firefighters from stations across the region were on scene to try and bring the large fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a total damage estimate has not yet been released.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire.