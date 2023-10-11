35-year-old London resident identified as victim of fatal collision

The London Police Service has identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision on Clarke Road last month.

Police received reports of a pedestrian who had been found with serious injuries on Sept. 19 around 5:50 a.m. after a car crash in the area of Clarke Rd. and Dundas Street.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

Police have identified the victim as James Francis Feely, 35, of London.

The LPS says the investigation is ongoing.

On Sept. 22, police asked for the public’s help to identify a minivan believed to be involved in the crash. The second and outstanding vehicle is described as an older model Dodge Caravan silver or grey in colour with damage to the front end, and a line of black trim across the sides.

Investigators are again appealing to any member of the public who may have been in the area Clarke Road between Huron and Dundas streets between 5:40 a.m. – 6 a.m. on Sept. 19, who may have dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to contact police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.