London police looking for minivan involved in fatal pedestrian collision

    London police are asking the public for help in identifying an outstanding vehicle that was involved in a fatal east end collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this week.

    According to the London Police Service, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 19, police received reports of a pedestrian who had been found with serious injuries stemming from a car crash in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street.

    Officers arrived on scene and located the pedestrian.

    The pedestrian later succumbed to their injuries and died on scene.

    Police have not released the identity of the deceased. 

    The investigation was reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit.

    London police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    On Friday, police once again renewed their appeal to the public for information after it was discovered that another vehicle was involved in the fatal collision.

    The vehicle is described as an older model Dodge Caravan, silver or grey in colour, with damage to the front end, and a line of black trim across the sides.

    Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Clarke Road and Oxford Street, Clarke Road and Dundas Street, or Dundas and First streets between 5:40 a.m. and 6:10 a.m., who may have dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance to contact the London police.

    Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

