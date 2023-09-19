Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation

Frantic efforts to save the life of a pedestrian failed Tuesday after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

“One police officer was pumping their chest trying to revive him, but it was just too late. The car hit him too hard, I guess", shared Roger, who declined to share his last name.

He was outside his apartment, steps from the crash scene, moments after the man was hit at about 5:50 a.m.

It happened just north of the intersection of Clarke Road and Dundas Street.

The victim, whom police have not identified, lay at the scene for several hours.

London police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Officer blocked Clarke Road, from Dundas to Avalon Street, for their investigation.

An accident reconstruction team is focused on two-passenger sedans. One has damage to its front windshield.

Mary Ella Taylor, who lives nearby, was awoken by a neighbour.

Both of them believe they knew the person who died.

Taylor says he lived in the area.

“He was a nice person. I didn’t know him that well, but he was very nice to me.”

Taylor, and other neighbours, say this is not the first incident of a pedestrian being stuck near Avalon Street.

“They need some kind of lights here because it is constant that people cross the road. They don’t want to walk all the way up to Clarke Road and Dundas and cross there at the lights.”

But changes in traffic management come too late for the victim.

His body was removed from the scene around 9 a.m.

“My condolences go out to his family because it is just very sad,” said a solemn Taylor.

The investigation has been reassigned to the London Police Service’s Traffic Management Unit.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as members of the Traffic Management Unit and the Forensic Identification Section remain at the scene of the crash and continue to investigate.

More information will be released to the public as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.