3 suspects sought after multiple robberies on Sunday
London police are investigating after the robbery of a Canadian Tire and gas bar in east London, Oct. 24, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)
London, Ont. -
London police are looking for suspects after three robberies in quick succession Sunday afternoon in the east end of the city.
Witnesses say a Canadian Tire and a gas bar convenience store on the same property were robbed and a Staples at nearby Argyle plaza was also hit.
One witness says staff were threatened with a hammer in at least one of the robberies and it's believed at least three people were involved.
Police say no one was hurt during the incidents.
Police are looking for a suspect vehicle but haven't released a description at this point.