250 metre long snake brings smiles to Sarnia, Ont. waterfront

There is no hiss or slither as a 250-metre (820 feet) snake takes over the Sarnia waterfront.

Since June 16, Rocky the Snake has been growing.

"It amazes me, every day!” expressed Wendy Marsden.

Earlier this year, Marsden saw a picture of a rock snake online. She was inspired to paint 13 rocks of her own.

Soon afterward, she and her partner Rick Wyville brought them to the Sarnia waterfront.

“We made a sign [to encourage others to do the same]. I came down with the stake, drove it in, and she laid the 13 rocks to start with. That was five weeks ago,” Rick shared Wednesday.

Rick Wyville and Wendy Marsden laid the first 13 rocks of Rocky the Snake. He now includes nearly 3,000 rocks and stretches along 250 metres of the Sarnia, Ont. waterfront. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Since then, Rocky has grown to include nearly 3,000 rocks, forcing his original width to double to accommodate interest.

Many of the painted rocks making up his body are artistic, while others share messages, including at least one proposal.

Olivia Gosden painted words of positivity on one of her rocks.

Tess Scott and her granddaughter Olivia Gosden are seen in Sarnia, Ont. Olivia painted several rocks and placed them at the end of Rocky the Snake on the morning of July 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“Don’t worry, be happy!” it reads.

While placing her other rocks alongside her grandmother Tess, she agreed Rocky’s presence is changing attitudes.

“I think he brings joy to everyone,” she said.

Further down Rocky's body, Anna Giuliani agreed.

Rocky the Snake, a 250-metre-long art installation along Sarnia, Ont.'s waterfront, is decorated with thousands of painted rocks, depicting everything from artwork to hopeful messages. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) “It just sort of shows how lovely people can come together, and build together, to build on positive things,” she explained.

So far, the City of Sarnia has not been a snake and interfered with Rocky’s presence.

Marsden thinks, at least for the summer, it will not change.

“This is creating memories and pictures. It will go on for a long time,” she concluded.

Rocky the Snake, a 250-metre-long art installation along Sarnia, Ont.'s waterfront, is decorated with thousands of painted rocks, depicting everything from artwork to hopeful messages. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)