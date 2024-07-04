LONDON
    $23,500 in illegal drugs seized by Sarnia police

    $23,500 in illegal drugs was seized by Sarnia police on Wednesday afternoon.

    An officer’s keen eye noticed a man in the area of Exmouth and East streets who was wanted for an outstanding warrant, in relation to theft charges.

    The 35-year-old man was shortly placed under arrest, and a search revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl and various trafficking materials.

    Police indicated that they were glad to have taken the drugs off the streets, SPS Chief Derek Davis said “the community impact of these street drugs can be increasingly seen on a daily basis. Fentanyl and Methamphetamine are significant sources of both property and violent crime in our city. This was an excellent proactive arrest by an observant officer, resulting in the removal of these drugs from our streets.”

    The man in question is currently being held for bail. 

