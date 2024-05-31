$20K raised in local Cops for Cancer fundraiser
Five local police services took part in the cops for cancer head shave, including the Chief of London police Thai Truong.
He was One of the first to get buzzed.
The fundraiser started 20 years ago and has since raised more than $200,000.
This year, organizers said they had brought in $20,000 before the first locks even hit the floor.
“It grows back and, you what, I think it's great because two months from now I'll still be looking in the mirror and remembering this day. People will still pass me in the hallways and say, 'Oh yeah, we raised more than $20,000 for cancer that day.' Right? So it's kind of the look that keeps on giving,” said Sgt. Brent Myrol of the Ontario RCMP Central Region.
