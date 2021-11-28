20-year-old passes away following collision in Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation

Windsor, Ont. -

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving an off-road vehicle in Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, the Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation Police, with the assistance of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Neyaashiinigmiing Fire Department responded to an off road vehicle collision on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Police say one driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Papasai-Daisy Johnston-Jones of Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation.

A section of Lakeshore Boulevard near Firehall Road was closed while police investigated the scene.