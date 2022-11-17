$2-million OPP bust in London and Woodstock
Nearly $1-million in illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products has been seized after a joint investigation between London and Woodstock police.
According to OPP, three search warrants were used in London and one in Woodstock.
Multiple branches of the OPP including the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Emergency Response Team, as well as London and Woodstock police were all involved.
After getting information from London police in May of this year, OPP started the investigation.
The following items were seized by police:
- 110-kilogram dried cannabis
- Five-kilogram - cannabis resin
- Two-kilogram cannabis shatter
- More than 4,500 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pens
- 170 vials of cannabis shatter
- 280 THC bars
- More than 5,000 THC gummies
- 900 psilocybin gummies
- 800 psilocybin bars
- More than 1,000 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes
- 60 THC suckers
- 55 ml cannabis oil
- 16 oz cocaine
- More than 100 suspected oxycodone pills
- More than 200 suspected percocet pills
- More than 150 suspected hydromorphone pills
In addition to the $876,895 worth of drugs seized, police also seized more than $1-million in Canadian currency, two gold Rolex watches with an approximate value of $20,000 each and three vehicles with a combined estimated value of more than $270,000 and sawed-off shotgun with ammunition.
Two 28-year-olds from London, a 32-year-old from London, a 55-year-old from London and 31-year-old from Woodstock have all be charged.
