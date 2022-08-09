172-year-old home spared from demolition in Oxford County

Elgin Hall, in Mount Elgin, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London) Elgin Hall, in Mount Elgin, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver