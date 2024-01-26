16-year-old boy charged after discharging shotgun in north end neighbourhood

LONDON
    A 16-year-old youth is facing multiple charges after he allegedly discharged a sawed-off shotgun following a disturbance at a northeast London home earlier this week.

    According to the London Police Service, at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 24 police responded to a residence on Rhine Avenue after a citizen reported hearing the sound of a gunshot in the area.

    A disturbance outside a nearby home was observed by the citizen prior to the noise being heard.

    Police said multiple officers attended the area and one person was arrested at the scene.

    There were no reported injuries.

    The investigation was reassigned to members of the Guns and Gangs Section, and a search warrant was executed at the residence.

    The following items were seized:

    • 12-gauge single barrel break-action sawed-off shotgun
    • Rifle scope
    • Three (3) cellular phones

    As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

    • Discharge a firearm in a reckless manner
    • Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
    • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
    • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

    The accused remains in custody and is expected to re-appear in London court on Friday in relation to the charges. 

