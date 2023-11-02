14th annual Shine the Light on Women Abuse campaign launched
The 14th annual Shine the Light on Women Abuse campaign was launched Wednesday evening in London’s Victoria Park.
Renée Kowalchuk addressed a gathering, hoping her voice will help others find their voice.
"I'm here to encourage women to stand up and speak out," she said.
Kowalchuk told her story of meeting a man at a baseball tournament. She was in her teens and he in his 20’s.
She recounted how insecure she felt and how he made her feel special. She soon found herself locked in a world of dependency that included verbal and physical abuse.
"The only way I could describe him is to say he was a wolf in sheep's clothing,” Kowalchuk told CTV News. “He charmed me. He charmed my friends and my family. Even after I did come forward and talk about this I got comments like, 'I thought he was such a nice guy.’"
London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) Executive director Jennifer Dunn said the story is more common than many people want to admit.
According to Dunn, helping abused woman often means making sure they can leave safely and on their terms.
"It's not as easy as people think. It's not easy to just get up and uproot your whole life, and potentially your children's lives, to leave the situation,” she added.
The month of November is dedicated to the issue of men's violence against women, with purple being the colour of the cause.
Dozens gathered in London's Victoria Park for the launch of the 14th annual Shine the Light on Women Abuse campaign. Nov. 1, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Kowalchuk helped light a tree covered in purple lights in Victoria Park as part of the campaign launch. In the coming days, a number of prominent buildings in the city will be lit in purple.
Nov. 15 is wear purple day. Dunn said it's all about creating a dialogue, "Create a conversation. Intentionally have a conversation with somebody about why you're wearing purple and that will raise awareness. You know, if this month brings one woman to the realization that she can access support in our community then that's all we need."
This year they are also focusing on the ongoing issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people, with Morgan Harris' image recognized as a silent witness.
LAWC creates silhouettes of woman who were killed by a man as part of the Silent Witness program. Each victim’s image has a plaque that tells their story.
Winnippeg police believe Harris was the victim of a serial killer in Winnipeg, and her remains are in a landfill near that city.
Kowalchuk hopes others will be helped by hearing these difficult stories, "As long as I have a voice I will continue to use it because this is something that happens behind closed doors but it can't stay behind those doors anymore. It's an epidemic and it needs to stop," she said.
A number of fundraising events have been planned for November as part of the Shine the Light on Women Abuse campaign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance as diplomatic efforts aim to at least pause Gaza fighting
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear
Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series
There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.
Humane society in Ontario moving to new location, taking sprawling pet cemetery along with it
Hallows Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
Canadians hold largely negative views of parliamentary debate, many see it as 'posturing': Angus Reid
Despite attempts to rein in the rancor at Canada's House of Commons, Canadians largely hold negative views around the current state of debate in Parliament.
Kitchener
-
'My vision will always stay strong': Embattled founder disputes claim she mishandled Indigenous group funds
The founder of an Indigenous community organization in Waterloo Region is addressing allegations she mishandled government funds.
-
Kitchener Christmas market back on after original organizer gambled away vendor deposits
A Kitchener Christmas market has been saved, days after the original organizer abruptly cancelled the event because she lost the vendor deposits through gambling.
-
'Taxes cannot go on like this': Residents given the floor at Region of Waterloo budget meeting
Residents were given the chance to speak on how the Region of Waterloo spends its money at a budget meeting Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Eastbound 401 closed following single-vehicle crash
The eastbound 401 is closed between Orford Road and Victoria Road to allow for the investigation and vehicle removal.
-
WPS release video of woman reported missing
The video shows Lian Qin, 54, walking down Wyandotte Street towards Pillette Road.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 33
The jury in the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman was not in attendance on Wednesday as the judge and lawyers discussed legal matters subject to a publication ban. Here’s what you missed.
Barrie
-
Senior faces careless driving charges after double-fatal crash in May
On May 11,OPP attended a three-vehicle crash on Highway 9 involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck.
-
Cash and cocaine found in Orillia, Ont. home
The Orillia and Muskoka's Community Street Crime units searched a residence on Colborne Street in Orillia on November 1.
-
Barrie councillors consider updates to zoning bylaw amidst housing shortfall
Barrie city councillors are getting a look at some potential opportunities to increase local housing supply amidst an ongoing housing crisis.
Northern Ontario
-
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
-
Timmins girl finds dangerous trick in her Halloween treat
A Timmins mom issues warning after an 11-year-old girl found a needle in a chocolate bar she got during trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
-
Timmins area schools back open Thursday after threats
Northern Ontario schools north of Gogama are back open Thursday after 'multiple bomb threats' targeting schools across the province were determined to be unfounded.
Ottawa
-
Normal operations return to The Ottawa Hospital General Campus after fire
The Code Orange in place at the General Campus of The Ottawa Hospital has been lifted after a transformer fire closed its emergency department on Oct. 27.
-
Rural French Catholic schools in eastern Ontario evacuated after threats across province
There were some frightening moments for students and parents in eastern Ontario Wednesday, after schools in one of the local French Catholic school boards were evacuated over bomb threats.
-
Motion coming to committee to add 3rd residential tower back to Lansdowne 2.0
A motion will be brought forward to Thursday's joint meeting of the city's finance and planning committees to add a third residential tower back to the Lansdowne 2.0 plan, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
Toronto
-
Two men seriously injured in shooting at Eglinton East pub
Two men were taken to hospital following a shooting at a pub in the Eglington East area in Scarborough overnight.
-
Ontario will release its fall economic statement today
The Doug Ford government will reveal its fall economic statement Thursday afternoon, which is anticipated to carry on the Progressive Conservative’s “plan for building a strong Ontario.”
-
'Very hard to digest': Toronto man speaking out about brother's family's suspected abduction by Hamas
Toronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the suspected abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector workers are striking on Monday. How will services be affected?
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec are slated to strike on Monday, meaning some services will be interrupted in schools and health-care settings across the province.
-
'Is it going to be working tomorrow?': Montreal's new REM had 41 service interruptions since it opened
There was another REM service interruption Wednesday morning, the fourth in three days, leaving some riders questioning how reliable the new light-rail line is.
-
'I'll listen to them': Legault vows to meet with 3 English universities about tuition hike concerns
Days after more than 1,000 students held a protest in Montreal against planned tuition hikes for out-of-province students, Quebec's premier said he plans to sit down and 'listen' to the heads of the three English universities to hear their concerns.
Atlantic
-
'We are aching and broken:' N.S. family of murder victim says justice system failed her
The family of a Halifax woman who was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her estranged partner this week says the justice system failed to protect her.
-
'I don't expect years': N.B. woman raising awareness for silent cancer risk
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
CBRM workers strike ends following Nova Scotia Labour Board ruling
A two-day wildcat walkout by unionized outside workers in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality ended Wednesday when the Nova Scotia Department of Labour legislated the employees back to work.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
-
Winnipeg man facing charges in connection with bank robbery
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after attempting to rob a bank in the city on Tuesday.
-
Semi-truck crash damages tracks; causes train to derail
A crash at a rail crossing in the RM of Springfield damaged the tracks and caused a train to derail on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
'Malicious hackers out there': Alberta mother warning others about gaming apps after accounts hacked
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Alberta NDP holds meeting over coal exploration in the Rockies
The province's Official Opposition said it's received thousands of letters from Albertans who are against a plan to explore coal mining in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.
Edmonton
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.
-
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.
Vancouver
-
$3K dispute the result of a 'unilateral mistake' by buyer of $1.5M home, B.C. tribunal rules
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled against a man who claimed his real estate agent had agreed to pay him $3,000 if he purchased a property.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Lawyer says 'thousands' of B.C. children neglected or abused in foster care, launches lawsuit
“I thought I was safe. I really, truly did," are the emotional words of a woman whose traumatic experience in the foster care system in B.C. left her forever changed.
-
Vancouver city councillor criticizes amendment that calls for further study of intersection cameras
A Vancouver city councillor says she's disappointed in an amendment to a motion she brought forward that sought to triple the number of speed and red-light cameras at city intersections.