100% vaccination compliance for St. Thomas police

The St. Thomas Police Service says it has achieved 100 per cent compliance with the force's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Officials said in a statement, "All staff including police officers, civilian members and court support staff have received their first shot with only a few waiting on a second dose."

Staff had until Oct. 15 to provide proof of vaccination or supporting documentation for a request for accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

"The St. Thomas Police Service has put the health and safety of our community and our members first throughout the entire pandemic and are very pleased with the overwhelming compliance of our members," officials said.