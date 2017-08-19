

Woodstock police are continuing to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash in the city.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Churchhill Place.

Police say a 46-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson eastbound on Dundas St. when it collided with grey Ford minivan.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, suffered life-threatening injuries and died as a result.

His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323.